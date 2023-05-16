Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 16. The RCB team have already reached Hyderabad to play this crucial match. Now ahead of their important fixture against SRH, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav and other RCB players visited Mohammed Siraj's house in Hyderabad. A video of this moment has already started to surface on the internet. RCB IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Finish in Top Four on Points Table.

Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav and RCB Players Visit Mohammed Siraj's House

Virat Kohli & RCB players visited the new home of Siraj. This is so beautiful.pic.twitter.com/j70KhRGLxM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)