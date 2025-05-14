Ravindra Jadeja created history with the ICC releasing its latest Test Rankings for all-rounders, where the India national cricket team remains the number one ranked player, making his streak the longest ever as an all-rounder in red-ball cricket. Jadeja's reign as the no.1 all-rounder in Test is now a massive 1,151 days at the top in the ICC Rankings. The 36-year-old is leading a list consisting of several stellar players, where the second-ranked ICC Test all-rounder is Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz. CSK's Ravindra Jadeja, Urvil Patel Fly Back Home After IPL 2025 Suspended for One Week Amid India-Pakistan Military Tension (See Post).

Ravindra Jadeja Creates History

🚨 Longest streak as ICC no.1 Test AR Ravindra Jadeja completed 1150 days as world's no.1 all rounder in test cricket Please celebrate him before he leaves. World's Finest India's Greatest 🐐 pic.twitter.com/O0Nhkue7m1 — 🤍✍ (@imAnthoni_) May 13, 2025

