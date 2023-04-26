Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered a big stumble in their pursuit for the IPL 2023 play-off spot as the recieve a solid blow in the form of a home defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. With the points table stacked with teams at the top half of the table, it becomes a big pressure for RCB as they will be on road for a long time in the coming fixtures. Fans, frustrated with the loss considering KKR was not at their best of forms shared memes on twitter on RCB's 21-run defeat.

Not Again

Jurm: fir RCB se umeed laga baitha pic.twitter.com/ZKMKeCs1qu — Bottom G (@pewwssss) April 26, 2023

No Expectation

Dinesh Karthik In Every Match To RCB Fans :-#RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/K1qDXoaDG9 — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 26, 2023

Frustration

Not KKR Again

Bogey

1. KKR against other teams 2. KKR against RCB pic.twitter.com/MvnehJn0LR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 26, 2023

