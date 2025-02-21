Mumbai Indians continue their winning run in the WPL 2025 and breach the castle of the defending champions RCB-W as they hand the hosts a defeat by four wickets. Batting first, RCB-W started with high intensity and aggression as Smriti Mandhana took on Shabnim Ismail. But after Mandhana lost her wicket, momentum shifted towards MI-W. Ellyse Perry helped RCB-W make a comeback again as she played a solid knock of 81 runs taking RCB-W's total toa competitive 167. Chasing it, Mumbai Indians were also aggressive in the powerplay but at one point they lost wickets in clusters and looked troubled. Harmanpreet Kaur brought them back with her half-century but got dismissed right towards the game. Amanjot Kaur kept her cool and along with G Kamalini took the visitors over the winning line. Earlier, Amanjot Kaur also scalped three wickets. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Reveals GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Opener to be the Highest Watched League Stage Game in Women's Premier League History, Also Confirms Boost in TV and Digital Viewership.

Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By 4 Wickets in WPL 2025

And breathe 🧘‍♀️#MI win this edge of the seat match https://t.co/0lfJDexu57 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 21, 2025

