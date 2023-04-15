Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their second match in the IPL 2023 beating David Warner led Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Although RCB put up a inspired bowling performance, their performance with the bat in the first innings was not that good as they had a collapse in their middle overs and finished the innings very poorly. Fans were also unhappy with the way impact player Anuj Rawat played. Despite of the win, RCB fans took to twitter to share memes and trolls on the RCB vs DC match.

How It Started vs How It Ended

How RCB batting started and how it ended#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/i8GufSJBn4 — Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@AnuragxCricket) April 15, 2023

Miracle

Aakash Chopra's prediction finally came true, that too in a RCB match . 👏#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/qn9GqSwP96 — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 15, 2023

Celebration Time

GETTT INNNN RCB BOYYSSS AND GIRLSSS🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/jjlDXU1yLF — + (@bronopls) April 15, 2023

Twist

RCB innings #RCBvsDC in first 11 overs in last 9 overs pic.twitter.com/9jjSKLr08m — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) April 15, 2023

After Watching Impact Player Innings

RCB management watching Anuj Rawat's innings (he scored 1 boundary) pic.twitter.com/zSazV5T7mu — Advit (@rebelmoonzs) April 15, 2023

Switch Modes

RCB First innings Second Innings pic.twitter.com/IQdtlboEbc — Chillax (@itz_chillax) April 10, 2023

Eyes Bleeding

