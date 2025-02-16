The IPL 2025 schedule has been announced and it features some blockbuster clashes. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens on March 22. RCB, who have a new captain in Rajat Patidar, will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28 in their second match. RCB would go on to face Gujarat Titans (April 2), Mumbai Indians (April 7) and Delhi Capitals (April 10) in their next three matches. RCB will face CSK, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), KKR and Delhi Capitals (DC) two times while taking on LSG, SRH, GT and MI only once. RCB interestingly end their group-stage campaign against KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

RCB Schedule for IPL 2025

🚨 IPL 2025 Full Schedule Released! 🚨 🗓️ Here’s when, where, and who we’ll face in the #TataIPL2025. 🔥 We’re locking horns with CSK, RR, PBKS, KKR and DC twice. We play MI, GT, LSG and SRH once. 💪 Save the dates, 12th Man Army. We are ready to #PlayBold! 🙌 #ನಮ್ಮRCB… pic.twitter.com/92NpYAw8e3 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 16, 2025

