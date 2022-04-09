Suryakumar Yadav's 68 runs off just 37 balls helped Mumbai Indians post 151/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 9. The right-hander did the rescue act for Mumbai for a second game in a row after his side were reduced to 79/6 at one stage. Yadav scored his 15th IPL fifty to take centre-stage for Mumbai as the five-time champs were able to give something to their bowlers to bowl at.

