RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2022 match 60. For RCB vs PBKS live score updates and full scorecard online check below.

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 60 in TATA IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. https://t.co/jJzEACCFR1 #RCBvPBKS #TATAIPL #IPL2022 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)