Blazing half-centuries by Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Punjab Kings thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. Bairstow started the early carnage on a freaky Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries, after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. Livingstone took up the scoring mantle later, hitting a 42-ball 70 as he held the innings together to help Punjab Kings post 209/9 in 20 overs. PBKS Keep IPL 2022 Playoffs Chances Alive With 54-Run Win Over RCB.

In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore tried to match their scoring rate initially but lost wickets at regular intervals as their chase derailed against some disciplined bowling by the Punjab Kings bowlers, especially Kagiso Rabada (3/21), Rishi Dhawan (2/36) and Rahul Chahar (2/37). They were eventually restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs as the Punjab Kings bowlers kept them under a tight leash and did not allow them to free their arms.

Chasing a target of 210, Royal Challengers Bangalore started off well with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis raising 33 runs in the fourth over when the former India captain, tried to work a ball off his hips but it ballooned off the body to short fine-leg, Ultra-edge showing a spike as the ball passed his gloves. The wicket broke the momentum as RCB were cruising with Kohli hitting some superb shots and du Plessis complementing him well. After Kohli's departure, du Plessis' departed a run later and that had RCB reeling at 34/2 and when Rishi Dhawan accounted for Mahipal Lomror in the fifth over, RCB were 40/3. Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell raised 64 runs for the fourth wicket, but both of them got out on the same score (104). That partnership was the only positive thing for RCB in the entire evening as they lost by a big margin. Meanwhile, check some stat highlights from RCB vs PBKS match: IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings' Playoff Chances Still Alive After Win Over RCB.

# Virat Kohli became the first batsman to complete 6500 runs in IPL history.

# Kagiso Rabada completed his 200 T20 wickets.

# Dinesh Karthik completed 200 catches in T20 cricket.

# Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to score 10500 runs in T20 history.

# Josh Hazlewood has now conceded most runs (64) in an IPL match for RCB.



Earlier, Bairstow started in fourth gear as he launched an astonishing attack in the powerplay, blasting seven sixes as Punjab Kings piled up 83/1in the first six overs -- the highest this season. It was the sixth-highest powerplay score in IPL history. Livingstone, who had built his innings with caution, unleashed some superb shots late in the innings, hitting Josh Hazlewood for two fours and two sixes to take 24 runs off the 19th over. In all, Livingstone struck five fours and four sixes in his 42-ball knock.

