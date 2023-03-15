Heather Knight revealed that Virat Kohli motivated the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team ahead of their WPL 2023 match against UP Warriorz. The England star, who was on the mic during the first innings of the RCB-W vs UPW-W match, shared that Kohli walked into their dressing room and talked to the players. RCB have registered their first win of the tournament after five consecutive defeats. RCB-W Register Their First Victory in WPL 2023, Beat UP Warriorz by Five Wickets.

Heather Knight Reveals Virat Kohli Motivated RCB-W Team

