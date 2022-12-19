Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant in Test cricket to take a five-wicket haul with the youngster achieving this remarkable feat during Day 3 of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test in Karachi on Monday, December 19. The leg-spinner scalped the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim in Pakistan's second innings to achieve this record. He is the youngest debutant at 18 years and 126 days to register such a feat, going past current Australian captain Pat Cumins, who had scalped 6/79 against South Africa when he was 18 years and 193 days old. Suryakumar Yadav Hits the Nets, Starts Training Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series in January 2023 (Watch Video)

Rehan Ahmed Takes Five-Wicket Haul, Becomes Youngest Debutant to Do It:

Rehan Ahmed takes 5 for 48 on debut, aged 18 years and 126 days, Rehan Ahmed is youngest debutant ever to take 5-fer on debut, surpassing Pat Cummins who had 6 for 79 vs South Africa aged 18y 193d in 2011. #PAKvENG — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)