Suryakumar Yadav hit the training nets as he began his preparations for the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, which kickstarts in January 2023. The dynamic batter, who is the number one ranked in T20Is, was seen batting in the nets and playing some fine shots as he looks to get ready for the three-match T20I series. Taking to social media, SKY shared the video, writing, "You know what's coming." ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated: India Go Second After Emphatic Win Over Bangladesh, Australia Consolidate Top Spot Following South Africa Victory

Suryakumar Yadav in Training ahead of IND vs SL T20I Series:

𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 🌪️😉 pic.twitter.com/d9Uch1Y6Xk — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 18, 2022

