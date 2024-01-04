India registered a history victory in the 2nd Test match of the two-Test series against South Africa at Cape Town. It is also the shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, ending in just five sessions. With the victory, India levelled the series 1-1 and this is also their first ever victory at Cape Town. This is the second time India have drawn a series at South Africa, first time after 2010-11. After the historic win, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game and the men who scripted history in South Africa. India vs South Africa Match in Cape Town Becomes Shortest-Ever in History of Test Cricket As Visitors Win by Seven Wickets on Day Two.

