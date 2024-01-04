India registered a history victory in the 2nd Test match of the two-Test series against South Africa at Cape Town. It is also the shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, ending in just five sessions. With the victory, India levelled the series 1-1 and this is also their first ever victory at Cape Town. This is the second time India have drawn a series at South Africa, first time after 2010-11. After the historic win, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the game and the men who scripted history in South Africa. India vs South Africa Match in Cape Town Becomes Shortest-Ever in History of Test Cricket As Visitors Win by Seven Wickets on Day Two.

Historic

First Test win in Cape Town for India. Historic 🫶🇮🇳 — Mayank (@ImMayankB) January 4, 2024

Remarkable Win

India celebrates a remarkable win by 7 wickets in the shortest Test match played in 142 years. Bowlers, you are the real heroes! #INDvSA #TestMatchGlory pic.twitter.com/aq1DwgsyGT — Advik Sharma (@advik_sharma90) January 4, 2024

Hats Off

I love the fact that the nastier the pitch, the more up for a fight this India team seems to be. Win or lose, they have never complained about pitches or conditions. Hats off to them for that #SAvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 4, 2024

Different Beast

Bumrah is a different beast in South Africa. Just like Kohli amongst the Indian batters. — Udit (@udit_buch) January 4, 2024

The GOAT

3 five wicket haul for Jasprit Bumrah in South Africa. The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/UAkS9I5woN — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 4, 2024

Hold My Beer

SA thought making a spicy pitch gives their bowlers the best chance. Bumrah and Siraj - Hold my beer. England who tried this in 2021. pic.twitter.com/hYwP9taruY — rootofall3vil (@rootofall3vil) January 4, 2024

