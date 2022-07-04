Indian women cricket team clinched a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lankan women's team in the second ODI, and won three-match series 2-0 after today's triumph. Renuka Singh, the player of the match, scalped four wickets for the visitors as the hosts were skittled out for 174 runs. The Women in Blues chased down the winning target with ease without losing any wicket as Smriti Mandhana (94*) and Shafali Verma (71*) took the visitors over the line in just 25.4 overs. The final match of the series will be played on July 7 at 10 AM IST.

