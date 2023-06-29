Ben Stokes successfully used a DRS to have Stuart Broad dismiss Alex Carey on Day 2 of the England vs Australia 2nd Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Broad's delivery brushed Carey on his pads before heading towards the wicketkeeper and he instantly went up in appeal. But umpire Ahsan Raza did not give it out. Stokes then signalled the use of DRS and TV replays showed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump. Steve Smith Becomes Second-Fastest Batter in History to Score 9000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat during Day 1 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

Watch Ben Stokes' Successful DRS Use During ENG vs AUS 2nd Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)