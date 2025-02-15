A tournament opener sets the standard for any competition and the first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 between Gujarat Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women turned out to be a thrilling match, which witnessed the defending champions chase down an imposing target thanks to knock from Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja. The pair added 93 runs for the fifth wicket, with Ghosh scoring 4, and Ahuja slamming a quickfire 30 to guide RCB-W to a memorable win, after which the duo were seen celebrating in style, where the wicketkeeper was seen bringing out the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration, while the batter showcased her dancing skills, performing 'Bhangra' in a clip shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru social media handle. In the clip, captain Smriti Mandhana, and Ellyse Perry could also be seen talking about the victory. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Start Title Defence With Explosive 202 Run-Chase Against Gujarat Giants; Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh Hit Fifties.

Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja Celebrate in Style

𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫! 🔥 Kanika’s dance moves, Richa’s nonchalance, Perry’s aura and cheerful vibes all around - last night was one for the history books! Watch the post match reactions, and that special phone call. 🫶#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold… pic.twitter.com/cvRHsTz27a — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2025

