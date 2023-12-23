During the third day play of the one-off Test Match between India Women and Australia Women, the Australian opener Beth Mooney got run out hilariously. On the last ball of the 12th over Beth Mooney defended the ball which was then grabbed by Richa Ghosh at the silly point. Richa with her presence of mind threw the ball directly toward the stumps which resulted in a run out for Beth Mooney. IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test: Australia, 63/2 at Lunch, Trail India by 124 Runs on Day 3.

Watch Video Here

When it comes to brain fades they don’t come much worse than this



Beth Mooney run out in AUS’s second innings in Mumbai



😳 🏏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B6Fo96Q8Uv— Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)