Ricky Ponting paid an emotional tribute to Shane Warne after the latter passed away untimely on Friday. Ponting, who had played with Warne for quite a while in the Australian team, was seen breaking down while talking about Warne in an interview with Isa Guha. When asked as to what he would say if he could to Warne now, Ponting broke down and replied, "It's how much I love him. I didn't say that."

Watch Full Interview from Link Below:

A brave interview from Ricky Ponting as he remembers Shane Warne – watch the full tribute here ➡️ https://t.co/OcEz4CWiCX pic.twitter.com/iLKJPrp8ua — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2022

