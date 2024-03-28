Rajasthan Royals welcomed Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium for match number 10 of the IPL 2024 season. The blunder happened during the ‘strategic timeout’ call. While the Rajasthan Royals were eligible for the strategic time-out, the broadcaster wrongly mentioned the team name as Chennai Rajasthan Royals. While the Chennai team did play a match two days back, the ‘funny’ blunder caught many eyes and fans reacted to the same on Twitter. ‘That’s Why We Keep Backing Each Other Throughout the Tournament’, Ex-CSK Captain MS Dhoni Narrates Importance of Colleagues and Teammates During A Promotional Event (Watch Video).

‘Broadcaster Goofs-up the name of the team

Fans Reactions

Fan Calling it 'very 2016'

"Timeout is available for Chennai Rajasthan Royals" is very 2016 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gBxYRltgfw — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 28, 2024

Question Mark over Team name

Fan Confused with the name

Fans Wondering Who Else caught the error

Lmao who saw the scorecard displaying Chennai Rajasthan Royals — absy (@absycric) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)