Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is just weeks away and stars have already started preparing for the same. Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batter Rinku Singh was also in a practice session in Maharashtra, where he came across upcoming talent in Indian cricket – Arshin Kulkarni. Arshin represented India U-19 and also has played vital knocks in the Maharashtra Premier League tournament. The Maharashtra opening batsman and pace bowler was selected by the Lucknow Super Giants team for INR 20 Lakh. KKR shared the photo of two youngsters at practice captioning – ‘Bhaiyaji Smiles Only’. See the picture below. Chennai Super Kings’ Camp Gets Underway After First Batch of Players Arrive Ahead of IPL 2024.

Rinku Singh Meets India U-19 All-Rounder Arshin Kulkarni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)