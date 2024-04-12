Rishabh Pant has completed 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 on April 12. The Delhi Capitals captain made a successful return to cricket after recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident, and he has been impressive this season in the tournament. Pant is also Delhi Capitals' highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

Rishabh Pant Completes 3000 IPL Runs

