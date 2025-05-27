Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had a brilliant outing with the bat during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. The left-handed batter hammered his second century in the showpiece event. The LSG captain remained unbeaten on 118 off 61 deliveries, including 19 boundaries. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media where Rishabh Pant tumbled while attempting to hit a big shot against left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. Below is the viral video. Rishabh Pant Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Hits Stunning Century During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Just Rishabh Pant Things!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)