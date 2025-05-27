Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant hammered his second century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Rishabh Pant achieved the three-figure mark during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 26. This was Pant's first hundred this season. Rishabh Pant achieved his century in just 54 deliveries. During the match, the stylish left-handed batter completed 3500 runs in the showpiece event. Mitchell Marsh Completes 5000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Rishabh Pant Slams His Second Hundred in IPL!

INCREDIBLE HUNDRED FOR CAPTAIN RISHABH PANT..!!!! 🔥 Rishabh smashed a marvelous hundred in just 54 balls against RCB at Ekana stadium. - What a Hundred by The Captain Pant. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/IWwNpdy87R — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)