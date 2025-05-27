Australia national cricket team star cricketer Mitchell Marsh completed 5000 runs in T20 cricket on Tuesday, May 27. Mitchell Marsh achieved this elusive milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In the ongoing season, Marsh had a superb run with the bat. The star batter has smashed more than 550 runs with a century to his name. Jitesh Sharma Mistakenly Hands Wrong Team Sheet to Match Referee During Toss Ahead of RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Mitchell Marsh Completes 5000 Runs in T20s

Mitchell Marsh completes 5000 Runs In T20 Cricket pic.twitter.com/C6KuMv37PE — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 27, 2025

