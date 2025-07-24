The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) issued an update on Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batter suffered an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester on July 24. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter copped a blow to his right foot after he attempted to reverse sweep a delivery from Chris Woakes and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance cart subsequently. The BCCI, in a statement on social media, announced that Dhruv Jurel will step in as the wicketkeeper in the IND vs ENG 4th Test and Rishabh Pant, who has joined the team will be available to bat as per the team's requirements despite his injury. Rishabh Pant Advised Six-Week Rest After Being Ruled Out With Fractured Toe; Ishan Kishan Likely To Replace Him for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Report.

BCCI Issues Rishabh Pant Injury Update

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the… — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant Rejoins India National Cricket Team Despite Injury

Rishabh Pant Suffers Injury to His Right Toe

