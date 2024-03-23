Rishabh Pant makes a stunning return to the field of cricket for the first time in 14 months. After a life-threatening accident in December 2022 forced Pant to serve time on the sidelines. But showing the ultimate will to make a return, the wicketkeeper batter worked hard and was declared fit to play again. Pant will lead Delhi Capitals for the first time since IPL 2022. He took centre stage during the toss in a match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali on Saturday. Former West Indies Cricketer and presenter for the toss Daren Ganga also introduced him saying “its so heartwarming to see Rishabh Pant again in the top flight.” Punjab side won the toss and elected to field first. ‘The Main Character Is Here’ Fans React With Joy As Rishabh Pant Makes His Comeback After Car Accident During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Rishabh Pant Back in Action

