Rishabh Pant had a forgettable IPL season as he scored only 128 runs in his 12 matches in the IPL 2025 and his form with the bat hurt the chances of Lucknow Super Giants too. Pant walked into the crease several times in tricky situations and he failed to make an impact. Even during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match, Pant started off decently but lobbed a slower one back to the bowler to get dismissed cheaply once again. Even the owner Sanjiv Goenka looked frustrated. Fans took to social media to share memes on Pant and Goenka. Sanjiv Goenka Leaves Ekana Cricket Stadium Balcony in Frustration After Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Cheaply During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sanjiv Goenka Reaction

Sanjiv Goenka reaction on rishabh pant wicket🤣pic.twitter.com/OrOfKyLPOu — Surya (@MsdianDhfm) May 19, 2025

Goenka After Seeing Rishabh Pant Batting

Every Match Scenario

Every match scenario between Goenka and Pant 😭😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bevkFKQeuV — ABHI (@AbhiM2608) May 19, 2025

Oops

#LSGvsSRH Goenka ko 27 crore ka chuna lagane ke baad Pant: pic.twitter.com/vn6ykiyE4i — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 19, 2025

Pant Talking With Goenka

Sanjiv Goenka With Rishabh Pant

Goenka to Pant

Goenka to Pant before the next auction pic.twitter.com/dIbTjcFMNX — Manya (@CSKian716) May 19, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Meeting Rishabh Pant

Sanjiv Goenka meeting Rishabh Pant in the dressing room tonightpic.twitter.com/Tkvgk4aNRq — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 19, 2025

