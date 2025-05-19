Rishabh Pant had a forgettable IPL season as he scored only 128 runs in his 12 matches in the IPL 2025 and his form with the bat hurt the chances of Lucknow Super Giants too. Pant walked into the crease several times in tricky situations and he failed to make an impact. Even during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match, Pant started off decently but lobbed a slower one back to the bowler to get dismissed cheaply once again. Even the owner Sanjiv Goenka looked frustrated. Fans took to social media to share memes on Pant and Goenka. Sanjiv Goenka Leaves Ekana Cricket Stadium Balcony in Frustration After Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Cheaply During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).
Sanjiv Goenka Reaction
Sanjiv Goenka reaction on rishabh pant wicket🤣pic.twitter.com/OrOfKyLPOu
— Surya (@MsdianDhfm) May 19, 2025
Goenka After Seeing Rishabh Pant Batting
Sanjiv Goenka after seeing Rishabh Pant Batting#LSGvsSRH #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/AVqIZG2NUU
— Anjali Modakia (@AumAnant) May 19, 2025
Every Match Scenario
Every match scenario between Goenka and Pant 😭😭🤣🤣
— ABHI (@AbhiM2608) May 19, 2025
Oops
Goenka ko 27 crore ka chuna lagane ke baad Pant: pic.twitter.com/vn6ykiyE4i
— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 19, 2025
Pant Talking With Goenka
Rishabh Pant is talking with Sanjiv Goenka.😂🤣 #RishabhPant #SanjivGoenka #IPL2025 #LSGvsSRH #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/w8I8Xpr92H
— Diptiman Yadav (@diptiman_6450) May 19, 2025
Sanjiv Goenka With Rishabh Pant
#LSGvSRH #SRHvsLSG #RishabhPant #IPL2025
Sanjiv Goenka with Rishabh Pant : pic.twitter.com/ufWXqEmvW7
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) May 19, 2025
Goenka to Pant
Goenka to Pant before the next auction pic.twitter.com/dIbTjcFMNX
— Manya (@CSKian716) May 19, 2025
Sanjiv Goenka Meeting Rishabh Pant
Sanjiv Goenka meeting Rishabh Pant in the dressing room tonightpic.twitter.com/Tkvgk4aNRq
— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 19, 2025
