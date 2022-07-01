Rishabh Pant (53*) scored an important and fighting fifty that helped India fight back on Day 1 of the fifth Test on Friday, July 1. The left-hander hit six fours and one six in his almost run-a-ball knock. His fifty lifted India out of trouble with them reeling at 98/5 at one point in time. Pant's 76-run unbeaten partnership with Jadeja has helped India fight back on Day 1. Jadeja is unbeaten on 32* as India go for tea at 174/5.

