A new promo of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was launched on Saturday, July 10 where a giant avatar of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's emerged from Sydney Harbour and slowly got up and walked into the city. The huge avatar was definitely shocking to the common people in the area. The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway on October 16.

Watch the Promo Video Here:

Welcome to The Big Time, Rishabh Pant 🚁​ 🚁#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZUSK63ssFZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 10, 2022

