Rishabh Pant has been out injured by a road accident for several months now. His absence has been dearly felt by the Indian cricket team as they missed his services in the World Test Championship Final and now he is all set to miss the much important Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. But Pant is giving his all during rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru to make a comeback as soon as possible. He shares of clip of himself sweating it out at he gym on his Instagram story. 'No Dance Videos Here Plz' Pat Cummins and Rishabh Pant Engage In Fun Banter With David Warner On His New Threads Account.

Rishabh Pant Working Hard During Rehab

Rishabh Pant is working hard for his return. Come back soon, Pant. pic.twitter.com/zWdZGQoskX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2023

