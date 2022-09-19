The India Legends vs New Zealand Legends clash of the Road Safety World Series 2022 has been washed out due heavy rainfall at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India Legends batted first and were at 49/1 when the rain came into play. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh were on the pitch for them. This is the second time India Legends' game got abandoned due to rain.

