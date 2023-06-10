Coming on to chase 444 in the last innings of the WTC 2023 final against Australia at the Oval. Indian openers got off to a very positive start racing on to 40 runs in just 7 overs. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked to take on the Aussie bowlers, that is when Gill was controversially adjudged out by the Third Umpire following a catch by Cameron Green at the slip cordon. Rohit Sharma was visibly upset with the decision and even argued with the on-field umpires. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

Rohit Sharma Argues With On-Field Umpires

