Indian captain Rohit Sharma created a new record when he made a 36th T20 World Cup appearance for India. He achieved the feat during India’s Super 12 clash against South Africa at the Optus Stadium, Perth. With this, he surpassed Sri Lanka legend Tillakaratne Dilshan for most matches in the showpiece event.

