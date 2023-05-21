Rohit Sharma completed 11000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving this feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 21. The Mumbai Indians captain became the second Indian to achieve this feat after Virat Kohli. Rohit also completed 5000 runs for Mumbai Indians in this match. Mayank Agarwal's Emotional Celebration After Scoring First Half-Century of IPL 2023 During MI vs SRH Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Completes 11000 T20 Runs

Indian players to have scored 11000+ runs in T20 cricket in history: •Virat Kohli. •Rohit Sharma. The Heart and Soul of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/RRRIUhKNGN — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)