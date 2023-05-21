Mayank Agarwal had an emotional moment on the field after he scored his first half-century of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 21. The right-hander did not have a good season and has been in and out of the team. And in his side's last game of the tournament, Agarwal, opening the innings, smashed his first fifty for the franchise. After getting to the mark, the right-hander took out his helmet, held it in one of his hands with his bat in the other and closed his eyes while facing the sky. Agarwal's emotional reaction after the landmark has gone viral on social media. Mayank Agarwal Scores His Maiden Fifty Of IPL 2023, Achieves Feat During MI vs SRH Match.

Mayank Agarwal's Emotional Celebration After Scoring First Half-Century of IPL 2023 Goes Viral

