Rohit Sharma came out to bat despite having sustained a thumb injury during the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on Wednesday, December 7. The Indian captain injured his left thumb while fielding during the 1st innings of the match and had to be taken to the hospital for scans. He did not field for the remainder of the innings. His left thumb was seen wrapped in tape as he came out to bat. Rohit Sharma Injured, India Captain Taken to Hospital for Scans After Suffering Thumb Injury During IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022

Rohit Sharma Comes out to Bat with Injured Thumb:

Rohit Sharma came to bat with an injury on his thumb. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)