Rohit Sharma suffered a heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship final against Australia while leading India. He has received several criticisms and currently is taking some time off cricket before leading India in their next Test series against West Indies. The Indian captain was spotted enjoying holiday time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh as he shared a picture of them together on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma Enjoys Holiday With Wife Ritika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)