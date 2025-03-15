After leading Team India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory in Dubai, Rohit Sharma headed to the Maldives to enjoy a vacation with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. The Indian captain shared glimpses on his Instagram handle, where he captioned the post, "Sun Sea Sand .. Just what the doctor ordered 😉." The veteran cricketer will be next seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Rohit Sharma will play for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. However, he is yet to join the pre-season camp of the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2025 edition. Rohit Sharma Likely To Remain Captain During IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series, ICC Champions Trophy Winning Skipper Finds Backing of BCCI and Selectors: Report.

Rohit Sharma Enjoys Vacation with Family

