India is all set to play West Indies in their upcoming assignment in the International Cricket. A new cycle of the World Test Championship starts and also the preparation of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of that the Team India cricketers reach Barbados and engage in some beach volleyball session before the main practice starts. Amidst that, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in his old beardless look. Fans immediately took to twitter to react on the old look of Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Other Team India Stars Play Beach Volleyball After Reaching Barbados Ahead of Series Against West Indies (Watch Video).

Beardless Rohit Sharma Spotted

Beardless Rohit Sharma after a long time. Guys ODI World Cup coming home. pic.twitter.com/FBimiHuvtY — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 3, 2023

Memories Refreshed

Reminds of Young Rohit Sharma

Reminds us of the young Rohit Sharma https://t.co/ldvRPuY93t — Harish Kum@r 🔥 (@HarishDongala) July 3, 2023

Some not So Good Memories

Beardless Rohit Sharma was dropped from 2011 wc squad. — Mission World Cup 23 (@rohancric947) July 3, 2023

Fans Hopeful

Prime version coming in — 𝘞𝘏𝘠𝘱 (@whypawar_) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)