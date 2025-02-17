India national cricket team star cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh received their International Cricket Council (ICC) awards and their Team of the Year caps ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 17. India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya were named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named in the ICC Test Team of the Year. Left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh was crowned ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The India national cricket team will play their first Group A match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 20. ICC Awards 2024 Winners List: Check Full List of Players Who Won Cricket’s Annual Awards.

Indian Players With Their ICC Awards and Team Caps

Looking good 😎 India stars received their ICC Awards and Team of the Year caps today 🧢#ICCAwards #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/E4aV3JbNGT — ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2025

