Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 has generated controversy, with former cricketers claiming that he was down the crease by more than 3 metres. But a graphic shown on Star Sports show for IPL 2023 showed that the distance between Rohit Sharma and the stumps was 2.9m, very much within the 'three-metre', resulting in this dismissal being legitimate. Was Rohit Sharma Out or Not Out? Mumbai Indians Captain's Dismissal During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Sparks Controversy, Former Cricketers React.

Distance Between Rohit Sharma and His Stumps

Star Sports shows the distance of Rohit Sharma's dismissal against RCB. pic.twitter.com/dsRocmsjMY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

