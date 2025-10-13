Rohit Sharma won hearts with a classy gesture with Shreyas Iyer's trophy at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025. The CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 was recently held in Mumbai on October 8 and it saw plenty of stars from the cricket world, from the past as well as present, descend under one roof. Shreyas Iyer was named the winner of the CEAT JioStar award for being the highest run-scorer for the India National Cricket Team in the successful ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The video, which has surfaced online from the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025, showed Rohit Sharma picking up Shreyas Iyer's trophy after he had placed it on the floor and then put the silverware on a table next to him. The video of Rohit Sharma's classy act went viral. CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Winners List: Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson and Others Who Won Honours at Award Ceremony.

Rohit Sharma Puts Shreyas Iyer's Trophy on a Table After He Kept it on the Ground

