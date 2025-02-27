India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was spotted relaxing at a beach in Dubai with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the New Zealand national cricket team. The Men in Blue are on a week-long break after playing their first two Group A matches in the Champions Trophy 2025. India has qualified for the semi-finals after registering comfortable wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media where Rohit Sharma was seen having some off-time cricket. The veteran cricketer was seen chilling at the beach with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Below is the viral video. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Indian Captain Featuring in Starting XI.

Rohit Sharma Enjoying in Dubai Beach with Family

Captain Rohit Sharma enjoying his free time in Dubai beach.😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/9GjYQtlDwr — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)