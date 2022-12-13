Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma married his ladylove, Ritika Sajdeh, seven years ago on December 13, 2015. The happy couple is celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on Tuesday. And for the special occasion, Rohit took to Instagram to share a bunch of sweet and adorable photos of themselves. Rohit and Ritika are blessed with an adorable daughter, Samaira, born in 2018.

Rohit writes, "I hit a jackpot," while his wife shares a post writing, "Happy 7 baby ♥️ Here’s to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together ♥️"

Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Ritika's Post Is Too Sweet For Words

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)