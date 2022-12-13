Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the first test match against Bangladesh with an injury. Rohit suffered a gruelling thumb injury in the 2nd ODI match against the same opponent. Meanwhile, the Indian captain is also celebrating his 7th marriage anniversary with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, today, December 13. And now to wish his wife, Rohit Sharma has posted a few pictures of him and his wife with the caption - 'I hit a jackpot'. Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 1st Test, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named As Replacement; KL Rahul Named Captain.

Rohit Sharma Celebrates Anniversary With Wife Ritika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

