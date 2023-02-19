Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his selfless style of play. Rohit demonstrated something similar in the second innings of India vs Australia 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Chasing a target of 115, Rohit gave India a good start. However, after a miscommunication with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit decided to sacrifice his wicket in the 5th delivery of the 7th over. Following this, fans on Twitter have praised the Indian captain for his selfless act. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Twitterati Reacts As KL Rahul Dismissed for 1 in the 2nd Innings of IND vs AUS 2nd Test, 2023.

Rohit Deserves Appreciation for His Selfless Act

To all the kohli fans crying that his was Rohit's fault so how many time kohli sacrifice his wicket for others ? Rohit deserves appreciation for his selflessness even after being in such great form pic.twitter.com/9fFP8XnQBI — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) February 19, 2023

That's Called Leadership

What a Sacrifice from Captain Rohit!

What a selfless act from captain Rohit, he sacrifice himeslf for the centurion.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/x91yR3IYP9 — Nur (@nuralammitu88) February 19, 2023

Hilarious

Indians after seeing Rohit Sharma sacrifice his own wicket for Pujara 😭 pic.twitter.com/l6gtGZ7fFe — Dr Liberal (@coolfunnylib) February 19, 2023

