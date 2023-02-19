Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his selfless style of play. Rohit demonstrated something similar in the second innings of India vs Australia 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Chasing a target of 115, Rohit gave India a good start. However, after a miscommunication with Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit decided to sacrifice his wicket in the 5th delivery of the 7th over. Following this, fans on Twitter have praised the Indian captain for his selfless act. Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Twitterati Reacts As KL Rahul Dismissed for 1 in the 2nd Innings of IND vs AUS 2nd Test, 2023.

Rohit Deserves Appreciation for His Selfless Act

That's Called Leadership

What a Sacrifice from Captain Rohit!

Hilarious

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)