Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma was spotted with his Range Rover car ahead of the team's upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. However, the major centre of attraction was Rohit's car's number plate which had the number 264 at its last. 264 is the famous innings played by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI match in 2014. This is also the highest score by any batsman in ODI cricket. MI Fans Attack CSK Fan in Kolhapur For Celebrating Rohit Sharma’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Match Against SRH, Victim Admitted in CPR: Report

Rohit Sharma Gains Headlines With Car Number Plate

Hitman Rohit Sharma driving his latest Range Rover 🔥 We don't want 200 here @ImRo45 😅 pic.twitter.com/GRKjqoKoMf — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) March 31, 2024

