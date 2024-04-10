Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma was witnessed with franchise co-owner Akash Ambani outside the Wankhede Stadium. A video for the same is going viral on social media in which Rohit was seen sitting in the front seat of the car. MI will be playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 11 at their home ground. Shubman Gill Becomes Second Fastest Indian to Complete 3000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs GT IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma Seen With Akash Ambani

Rohit Sharma with Akash Ambani 🤨🧐 pic.twitter.com/hYSj32vBHo — RITIKA RO 45 (@RITIKAro45) April 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)