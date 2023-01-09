After a heartbreaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, it was thought to be the end of the roads for Rohit Sharma. The Right hander was rested from the next series against New Zealand and got injured against the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya leading India in those two series successfully, made the rumours stronger that Rohit's return is not feasible in the T20I team. But in the press conference ahead of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit confirmed that he hasn't given up on the T20 format yet and will see what happens after the IPL. Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Situation in Press Conference Ahead of ODI Series Opener Against Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma to Continue Playing T20Is

I have not decided to give up on T20 format, says India's ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2023

