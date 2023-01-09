Star Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently suffering from long term back stress injury. He missed both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup adn inspite of getting named in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka, he had to pull out at the last moment. With fans getting concerned with the current injury status of Jasprit Bumrah and his availability, ahead of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma opened up on Bumrah's injury situation. He assured that it is just a back stiffness that the fast bowler felt for the last two days and when you are dealing with someone like Bumrah, there is need to be a bit extra cautious and it cannot be rushed. Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series As BCCI Decides Not To Rush Him, Say Sources.

Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Situation

Captain Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/BmFQVeURO7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2023

